Hardik Pandya Trade Rumours: KKR Interested, CSK To Decide After MS Dhoni Picks Head Coach, Says Report

Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni. | (Credits: Twitter)

Hardik Pandya's trade is a hot topic despite the tournament and the auction being far away. Pandya's future is well debated after reports emerged that the 33-year-old was on his way out of the Mumbai Indians after another difficult IPL 2026 season.

Despite it being the off seasons, teams are active in the trade market. Delhi Capitals acquired Rishabh Pant in a trade for Kuldeep Yadav. While speculation is rife, there isn't concrete development on Hardik's next destination - however, the interest from Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings is geniune as per Cricbuzz.

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KKR are in the search for a captain after Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement. Trade talks with Cameron Green going the other way are mooted, but there is a caveat. The Australian, who was bought in excess of Rs 25 Crore, is doubtful to feature next season with the Ashes to follow soon after the IPL. In that case, giving away Hardik for the Australian would not appeal to the 5-time champions.

As for CSK, they have far more pressing concerns. Stephen Fleming has been let go and the five-time champions will be on the look out for a new head coach after 18 years. That will happen after consultation from MS Dhoni and incumbent captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Once that is settled only then will the franchise move for talks with Hardik.

The possibility of Hardik staying at MI can also not be ruled out. Mumbai would ideally want a suitable replacement - someone in the mold of Axar Patel as per Cricbuzz. However, that is unlikely to happen especially after DC have moved on from Kuldeep Yadav.