₹20 Crore For Hardik Pandya? CSK Eye Stunning IPL Move With Player-Plus-Cash Offer: Report

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Mumbai Indians could be in line for a significant windfall if reports of Chennai Super Kings' interest in Hardik Pandya materialise ahead of the IPL 2027 season. According to Hindustan Times reports, CSK are exploring a blockbuster trade for the India all-rounder, with the proposed package potentially exceeding ₹20 crore in overall value through a combination of players and cash.

Hardik is reportedly attracting strong interest from the five-time champions' fiercest rivals. One of the reported scenarios suggests CSK could offer Shivam Dube along with Dewald Brevis, or alternatively include a substantial cash component in addition to Dube to persuade Mumbai Indians to part ways with their captain.

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The reported valuation has sparked debate because the proposed package could significantly exceed Hardik's existing contract value. While no official confirmation has come from either franchise, the discussions underline how highly CSK rate the all-rounder's ability to strengthen their squad ahead of the next IPL campaign.

For Mumbai Indians, any such deal would not only free up salary space but also bring proven IPL performers into the squad. Shivam Dube has established himself as one of the league's most destructive middle-order batters, while Brevis remains one of the most exciting young talents in franchise cricket. The addition of cash would further increase the attractiveness of the package if negotiations progress.

Despite the growing speculation, the proposed trade remains at the discussion stage, with no agreement yet reached between the franchises. As the IPL trade window continues, fans will be closely watching whether one of the biggest player moves in league history eventually becomes a reality.