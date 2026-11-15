Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stops Young Fan From Touching His Feet; Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral | VIDEO

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stops Young Fan From Touching His Feet |

Teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has won hearts on social media with a heartwarming gesture towards his young fans. A video showing the youngster politely stopping a fan from touching his feet has gone viral, with cricket lovers appreciating his humble nature.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral

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In the video shared on X, Sooryavanshi can be seen interacting with a group of young fans who approach him for photographs. The teenage cricketer patiently poses with the children as they gather around him for pictures. However, one particular moment from the interaction has caught the attention of social media users.

As one of the boys steps forward and attempts to touch Sooryavanshi's feet as a mark of respect, the youngster immediately extends his hand to stop him. Rather than allowing the child to bow down before him, the Bihar cricketer politely prevents the gesture. He then continues interacting with the youngsters, making the moment even more special.

Despite becoming one of the most talked-about young cricketers in the country, Sooryavanshi appeared comfortable interacting with his young admirers. His gesture has added another heartwarming moment to his growing popularity.

The incident came on a historic day for Sooryavanshi, who made his captaincy debut for Bihar at just 15 years and 232 days. He is the youngest ever to captain a T20I side. Vaibhav scored 18 before he was dismissed.

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