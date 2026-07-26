Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Stunning 102 Metre Six Off Zimbabwe Captain Sikandar Raza In IND Vs ZIM 3rd T20I | VIDEO

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fearlessness is no secret and the left-hander put on a show for the Indian fans during the IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I in Harare on Sunday. Facing Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza, the 15-year-old smashed him out of the park for a whopping 102 metre six. Such was the audacity of the teenager that the ball landed on the stadium roof, leaving the crowd stunned.

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The incident occurred in the 13th over of India's innings. Sensing the batter charging down the pitch, Raza cleverly shortened his length, but Sooryavanshi showed remarkable composure to adjust at the last moment before powering the ball straight back over the bowler's head.

Despite Raza's attempt to outthink him, the teenager's quick adaptation and clean ball-striking turned a potentially deceptive delivery into one of the standout shots of the innings, with the 102-metre maximum leaving players and spectators alike in awe. The video of that six is going viral on social media, with Sooryavanshi being the latest Indian cricket poster boy with his immense talent.

Sooryavanshi eventually managed 81, missing out on a maiden T20I century. The 15-year-old stitched valuable partnerships with Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer, dominating the scoring in both those efforts. Along with his brute force, Sooryavanshi also showcased his delicate touch as he raced to his half-century in 31 balls.

While he missed out on the century, Sooryavanshi still managed to get his name in the record books. Vaibhav now has two T20I half-centuries before turning 16, going ahead of Nepal's Kushal Bhurtel. Sooryavanshi had scored an 18 ball fifty earlier in the series, with his 81 now adding to his growing reputation.