Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Returns to His Roots, Inaugurates New Gen-Nex Cricket Academy | VIDEO |

Young cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added another memorable moment to his journey by inaugurating a new branch of the Gen-Nex Cricket Academy in Bihar. The occasion brought together coaches, organizers, young cricketers and enthusiastic supporters.

Sooryavanshi Lights Ceremonial Lamp, Inaugurates Academy

The inauguration ceremony began with Vaibhav lighting a traditional ceremonial lamp alongside coaches and academy organizers. Dressed in a black and white jacket, the young cricketer was welcomed by cheering supporters and aspiring players. Vaibhav formally inaugurated the new Gen-Nex Cricket Academy branch by cutting the ceremonial red ribbon.

He also toured the academy premises with his coach, Manish Ojha, and other attendees. The academy trainees were thrilled to meet their cricketing inspiration. Vaibhav signed cricket bats and jerseys, posed for photographs and interacted with the young players. The celebrations also included a group photograph featuring the cricketer, students and coaching staff.

Speaking to the media, coach Manish Ojha expressed immense pride in seeing his former trainee inaugurate the academy's new branch. He recalled how Vaibhav had trained at the academy from childhood and highlighted his remarkable journey. Ojha added that Vaibhav's presence would inspire young cricketers across Bihar to work hard and pursue their dreams.