Vaibhav Sooryavanshi May Not Share Changing Rooms With Senior Indian Stars On England Tour; Here's Why | X

Mumbai, June 24: As excitement grows around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut against England, reports have surfaced that the 15-year-old prodigy may not share the dressing room with the senior Indian cricket team on the England tour. Since Sooryavanshi is a minor, separate arrangements are likely to be made in accordance with safeguarding guidelines while he remains with the squad, according to reports from The Guardian.

As per reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) restrict the players below 16-years of age from using the changing rooms and other facilities which are being used by adults. It is therefore likely that Sooryavanshi will have his own changing room facilities at all the venues where Team India will play their matches against England.

Team India will take on England in the 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs series from July 1 and the fans are looking forward to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making his debut on the tour this summer. Sooryavanshi will script history if he takes the field in the match against England as he will become the youngest player since 1996 to make international debut.

However, Vaibhav is likely to feature in the only T20I against Ireland before going to England and he holds a chance to create history in the match against Ireland in Belfast.

India Tour of England 2026 Schedule

T20I Series

1st T20I: July 1 (Wednesday) – Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

2nd T20I: July 4 (Saturday) – Old Trafford, Manchester

3rd T20I: July 7 (Tuesday) – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

4th T20I: July 9 (Thursday) – Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

5th T20I: July 11 (Saturday) – The Rose Bowl, Southampton

ODI Series

1st ODI: July 14 (Tuesday) – Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd ODI: July 16 (Thursday) – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

3rd ODI: July 19 (Sunday) – Lord's, London

India ODI Squad

Shubman Gill (Captain), Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.