 'You're Not Ready For This': Rajasthan Royals' Post For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sparks Massive Buzz Ahead Of Ireland & England Tour
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HomeSports'You're Not Ready For This': Rajasthan Royals' Post For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sparks Massive Buzz Ahead Of Ireland & England Tour

'You're Not Ready For This': Rajasthan Royals' Post For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sparks Massive Buzz Ahead Of Ireland & England Tour

Teen cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attracted attention after travelling with the Team India squad ahead of the upcoming T20 tours of Ireland & England. Rajasthan Royals shared his picture with teammates on X, writing, "Ladies and gentlemen, you’re not ready for this." The young batter's fearless performances and rising profile have made him one of Indian cricket’s most exciting prospects.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, June 23, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
'You're Not Ready For This': Rajasthan Royals' Post For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sparks Massive Buzz Ahead Of Ireland & England Tour
Rajasthan Royals/X

Young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi grabbed attention as he travelled with his Team India teammates ahead of the upcoming T20 tours of Ireland and England. The Rajasthan Royals shared a glimpse of the youngster’s journey on social media, leaving fans excited about his presence around the national squad.

Rajasthan Royals posted on X, “Ladies and gentlemen, you’re not ready for this,” alongside a post featuring Sooryavanshi with the Indian team members, creating a buzz among cricket followers.

The talented youngster has been one of the most talked-about emerging names in Indian cricket, impressing fans with his fearless batting and remarkable performances at a young age. His association with the Royals and growing visibility around the Indian setup have further increased expectations.

As Team India prepares for the challenging overseas assignments, Sooryavanshi’s presence with the squad offers a glimpse of the future stars being closely monitored by the national selectors. While his role on the tours remains a talking point, the young cricketer’s journey continues to attract attention from the cricketing world.

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