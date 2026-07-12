Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Tears After Being Dropped For IND Vs ENG 5th T20I; Netizens Criticise Shreyas Iyer, Gautam Gambhir

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | X

A video has gone viral on social media after Team India's humiliating 4-0 whitewash against England in the five-match T20I series. The viral video shows the 15-year-old explosive Indian opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi getting emotional after he was dropped for the fifth and the final IND vs ENG T20I at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.

Team India captain Shreyas Iyer and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir are facing the ire from the fans on social media over the decision of dropping Vaibhav. The netizens are it a harsh decision as the young batter had only played in three games against England in the series.

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The viral video shows Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sitting on a chair near the dugout as the players from both teams are seen passing by as he gets emotional while sitting on the chair. The video further shows that no one steps forward to comfort the young Indian batter.

The video is being shared on social media on a wide scale, however, it is not confirmed if the video authentic and from today's game. FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

A user shared the video on social media with the caption, "Look at the way Vaibhav Suryavanshi is crying after being dropped, sitting alone in disappointment. It feels like a harsh decision by Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer."

The internet users reacted to the video and criticised captain Iyer and coach Gambhir over the decision. A user said, "Just remove useless Gauti. probably the worst coach in terms of performance." Another said, "Bravoooo Team Managment won last match by dropping you."