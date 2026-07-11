'Makes Zero Sense': Netizens React After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Is Dropped For IND Vs ENG 5th T20I

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India head coach Gautam Gambhir has come under fresh scrutiny after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was left out of the playing XI for the fifth and final T20I against England. The decision surprised many as India had already sealed the series before the final game. Fans and experts expected the 15-year-old to get another opportunity in a dead rubber.

Instead, the team management recalled Sanju Samson, who had earlier been replaced by Sooryavanshi during the series. The move has sparked debate over India's selection strategy and long-term planning. Many believe the final match would have been the perfect occasion to continue investing in the young batter.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi managed scores of 13, 14 and 15 in his three innings during the T20I series against England. While the 15-year-old showed glimpses of his fearless batting, he struggled to counter the pace and bounce of Jofra Archer, who dismissed him in successive outings. Despite the brief stays, it was hoped that the Rajasthan Royals star would get an extended run given the talent he posseses.

The decision has also placed Gambhir under the spotlight, with his team selections drawing criticism in recent months. While Samson's experience adds depth to the batting lineup, several former players and fans have questioned the timing of his return. They argue that a series-deciding match would have been better used to give Sooryavanshi more international exposure.

Netizens react to Sooryavanshi snub

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With the series already in India's pocket, the final T20I presented an ideal chance to test the youngster further. Instead, the management opted for experience over youth, triggering fresh criticism on social media. The selection call has once again put Gambhir and the team management under pressure to justify their decisions.