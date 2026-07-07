Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Evil Eye Warded Off By Batting Coach Kotak Ahead Of IND Vs ENG 3rd T20I At Trent Bridge | VIDEO

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Evil Eye Warded Off By Batting Coach Kotak | X

The Indian Cricket Team will face the England Cricket Team in the third T20I of the five-match series at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. England lead the series 1-0 after beating India in the second T20I, in which young explosive opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his historic debut.

Vaibhav is often seen taking blessings from his elders on and off the field. However, a video has surfaced on social media in which India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak is reportedly seen warding off evil eye from the 15-year-old batter.

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A video that has gone viral on social media shows Vaibhav Sooryavanshi standing on the pitch alongside India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. Kotak then touches the pitch and moves his hand over Vaibhav's head, appearing to ward off evil from the young batter.

The video is being widely shared on social media, with several users claiming that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the favourite boy of the India team and that he received blessings from everyone during the practice session a day before the crucial match.

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One social media user shared the video with the caption: "Vaibhav Suryavanshi received blessings from everyone in the team during yesterday's practice session. The little favorite boy of Team India."

Read Also Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Struggles To Wear Team India Cap In Heartwarming Debut Moment During IND vs ENG...

Squads:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Suryansh Shedge, Prince Yadav

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Harry Brook (Captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, Rehan Ahmed, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood