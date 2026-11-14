Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History At 15, Becomes Youngest Men's T20 Captain As He Leads Bihar Against Saurashtra In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | X / @BCCI

Mumbai: At an age when most aspiring cricketers are still dreaming of representing their state, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already leading one.

The 15-year-old batting sensation added another extraordinary chapter to his rapidly unfolding career on Saturday, becoming the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket history when he led Bihar against Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Holkar Stadium.

At precisely 15 years and 232 days, Sooryavanshi rewrote the record books, eclipsing Croatia's Zach Vukusic, who had captained his national team against Cyprus in 2025 at 17 years and 311 days.

The occasion was historic even before a ball was bowled. Walking out for the toss against a Saurashtra side led by experienced pacer Jaydev Unadkat, the teenager carried responsibilities that most cricketers encounter much later in their careers.

Sooryavanshi won the toss and elected to bat, marking the beginning of a new chapter in a journey already filled with astonishing achievements.

The Bihar Cricket Association had named the youngster captain for the team's opening two matches, with Suraj Kashyap appointed vice-captain. The decision reflected the association's faith in a player whose fearless batting has already attracted national attention.

Leadership, however, is not entirely unfamiliar territory for Sooryavanshi. Earlier this year, he was appointed East Zone's vice-captain for the Duleep Trophy, serving as deputy to Ishan Kishan. The experience offered an early introduction to responsibilities beyond scoring runs.

His extraordinary ascent has been powered by performances that have repeatedly challenged conventional expectations about age and experience.

In the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), Sooryavanshi announced himself spectacularly with a breathtaking 35-ball century for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest centurion in T20 cricket.

He subsequently became the youngest batter to register a century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history, reaching three figures off 58 balls against Maharashtra.

His growing reputation also earned him a place in India's T20 International side. Most recently, he featured in two matches against New Zealand, scoring 49 runs.

Yet captaincy presents an entirely different examination. Beyond attacking bowling and dominating scoreboards, Sooryavanshi must now make tactical decisions, manage senior teammates and shoulder the expectations accompanying leadership.

His stint could be brief, with the youngster expected to join India A for the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Qatar, beginning November 19.

For now, though, the spotlight belongs firmly to Bihar's teenage captain.

At 15, Sooryavanshi is no longer merely cricket's precocious prodigy. He is already making history as a leader.