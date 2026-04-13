'Utter Disrespect': Tim David Refuses To Return Match Ball To Umpire During MI VS RCB Clash, Receives Warning | VIDEO

Tim David caught himself in hot water for his antics with the match ball during the MI vs RCB clash. During a ball change, David grabbed the ball to inspect it and constantly played around with it, despite the umpire's repeated calls to return it. The RCB star only returned the ball to resume action after receiving a warning from umpire Virender Sharma.

The incident occurred in the 18th over of RCB’s innings, moments after Tim David launched a massive six off Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. The full toss on leg stump was hammered over deep mid-wicket and into the stands, forcing a ball replacement due to the sheer distance of the hit.

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As a new set of balls was brought out, David picked one up and took his time inspecting it. Despite the umpires asking him to hand it over, he briefly held on and continued fiddling with it, seemingly testing their patience. He eventually returned the ball but not without netizens calling for action to be taken against the RCB star.

As per MCC rules, while a batter is allowed to inspect the ball, it is only done so for a brief moment. Batsmen do not have the right to demand or delay play to inspect it and cannot hold onto the ball.

David's actions disrespectful - Netizens draw a line

While David's act was intended to be playful, it certainly irked the viewers and the match officials. Netizens viewed the action as 'disrespectful' towards the umpires. David insisted on continuing to inspect the ball despite the umpires asking for him to return it, only to do so after a warning. Some went as far as suggesting the Australian should be penalised for the same.

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Mumbai lose 3 in 4

Mumbai Indians now have 3 defeats in 4 games in IPL 2026 following their 18-run loss to RCB on Sunday. Virat Kohli, Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar slammed half-centuries while Tim David chipped in with a late cameo to guide the visitors to 240.

In response, barring some late sixes from Sherfane Rutherford, Mumbai were way behind the eighth ball. Hardik himself got 40, but the result left a lot to be desired for the 5-time champions.