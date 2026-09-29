Utpal Sanghvi Cup U-14 Football: Jamnabai Narsee, Campion, St Stanislaus And St Mary’s Advance After Thrilling Knockout Battles |

The Utpal Sanghvi Cup Boys Under-14 Knockout Tournament witnessed an exciting day of school football action at the MSSA Ground on September 29, with young players showcasing skill, determination and competitive spirit. Several teams secured convincing victories, while a few knockout ties went down to thrilling tie-breakers, keeping the excitement alive for players and spectators alike. Schools including Jamnabai Narsee, Campion, St Stanislaus, CNS Kandivali and St Mary’s Mazgaon advanced with impressive performances in a closely contested round of matches.

Utpal Sanghvi cup

Boys U14 KO

Date 29/9/26

Venue mssa ground

Jamnabai narsee juhu - 3(Aatish Dutt 1, Yuvan talan 1, Yashas Salkade 1) beat lakshadham goregaon-0

(1-0)

Campion cooperage -3( Martin Quer 1, Aarav Singh 1,Ahan Singh 1) beat jbcn int oshiwara -0

(3-0)

St Stanislaus Bandra- 3( Altamash Malik 1, Xander Vaz 2) beat Billabong int Malad- 0

(3-0)

CNS kandivali- 2 (Ayaan Bindra 2) beat Don Bosco int matunga -0

(2-0)

St Mary's icse A Mazgaon- 4( kiaan Shah 1, Vivaan mody 2, Ibrahim Mamdani 1)

Beat green acres academy mulund -3( Vihaan Gohil 1, Arajav Kamdar 1, paras golani 1) via a tie breaker

Full time score (2-2)

Tie breaker score (2-1)

Final score (4-3)

Ryan int cbse kandivali- 1( Biraj Maity 1) beat cathedral and John connon-0

(1-0)

Ascend int Bkc- 1( Aaran Bhogilal 1) beat Rustomjee Cambridge int dahisar-0

(1-0)

Olps chembur -2( Darsh Patil 1, Reeyan vazirani 1) beat Ryan Christian borivali- 0

(2-0)

Full time score (0-0)

Tie breaker score ( 2-1)

Final score (2-1)

Cnm vile parle-3(Delish

Savla 1, Parth Ramaiya 2) beat Bunts sangha icse powai- O

(3-0)

St Mary's ssc Mazgaon-4(Uzair shaikh 2, Ammar 1, Yohan kanojia 1) beat Holy Cross Academy kurla- 0

(4-0)