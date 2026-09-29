‘I’ve Given My Measurements’: Prachi Choudhary Hints at DSP Role After Asian Games 2026 Gold

Asian Games gold medallist Prachi Choudhary has revealed that she has already given her measurements for a DSP uniform | Image Credits: Vimal Kumar

Asian Games gold medallist Prachi Choudhary has hinted at a possible future in the Uttar Pradesh Police after revealing that she has already given her measurements for a DSP uniform. However, the Uttar Pradesh government has not yet offered her a DSP post, and any appointment would require a formal government decision.

“I already gave the measurements for my DSP outfit,” Prachi said as quoted by journalist Vimal Kumar.

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Prachi’s comment comes in the context of Uttar Pradesh’s policy of recognising exceptional sporting achievements through government jobs and out-of-turn promotions. The policy is intended to reward athletes who win medals at major national and international competitions and encourage young sportspersons to pursue competitive sport.

One prominent example is Parul Chaudhary, who won gold in the women’s 5,000m at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Following her achievement, the Uttar Pradesh government appointed Parul as a Deputy Superintendent of Police and handed her the appointment letter in January 2024.

Prachi was part of India’s gold-medal-winning women’s 4x400m relay team at the 2026 Asian Games. The Indian quartet clocked 3:29.69 to secure the gold medal in the event. Her success has now sparked speculation about whether she could follow the same path as other decorated athletes who have entered government service.

It was her second medal at the Asian Games after winning bronze in the women’s 400m.

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"I'm really, really happy. I think it's still sinking in that I've won two medals at the Asian Games. The 400m bronze was very special for me, and to now win gold with the relay team makes this Games even more memorable. I'm just very happy that we could do this together for the country," said Prachi as quoted by ANI.