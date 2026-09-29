 Jasprit Bumrah vs Vending Machine: Team India Star Player's Confused Look Goes Viral Amid Asian Games 2026 | WATCH
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Jasprit Bumrah vs Vending Machine: Team India Star Player's Confused Look Goes Viral Amid Asian Games 2026 | WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah left fans amused after a video showed the Indian pacer appearing confused while trying to figure out a vending machine during Team India’s travels amid the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. Bumrah carefully examined the machine and its options, with his puzzled expression becoming the highlight of the light-hearted moment. Fans found the clip highly relatable.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, September 29, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah vs Vending Machine: Team India Star Player's Confused Look Goes Viral Amid Asian Games 2026 | WATCH
Cric_Mukku/X

Jasprit Bumrah appeared to be in a rather amusing situation while travelling with Team India amid the ongoing Asian Games 2026, as a video of the star pacer trying to figure out a vending machine caught the attention of fans.

In the viral clip, Bumrah can be seen standing in front of the vending machine and carefully looking at the different options. The Indian fast bowler appeared visibly confused as he tried to understand how the machine worked.

Bumrah's puzzled expression quickly became the highlight of the video, with the usually composed pacer finding himself in an unexpectedly relatable situation. While it was unclear what exactly he was trying to purchase, his interaction with the vending machine made for a light-hearted moment during the team's travels.

The video surfaced as Team India continues its stay in Japan for the Asian Games 2026. The players have been travelling and spending time together between their matches and training sessions.

Bumrah, known for his calm demeanour on the cricket field, gave fans a glimpse of his more playful and relatable side away from the action. The clip has since sparked reactions from fans, who found the Indian pacer's confusion over the vending machine amusing.

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