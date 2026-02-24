Usman Tariq Drops Jacob Bethell On Saim Ayub's Bowling During ENG Vs PAK ICC T20 WC26 Super 8 Clash | X

Pallekele, February 24: Pakistan Cricket Team players are infamous for dropping easy catches during crucial moments in important matches. Another simple catch was dropped by Pakistan's lethal spinner Usman Tariq in the crucial clash in the Super 8 phase of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Usman Tariq dropped the sitter in the clash against England at the Pallekele International Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Jacob Bethell got a lifeline as Usman dropped an easy catch.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Usman Tariq was fielding on short fine leg, when Jacob Bethell tried to hit Saim Ayub over long off. However, the ball hit the edge and went straight up near Usman. Usman Khan also chased the ball to take the catch, however, Usman Tariq made the call and Usman Khan stopped and let him complete the catch.

Saim Ayub also celebrated early as if the catch had been taken. However, the surprise was about to come as Usman Tariq dropped the easy catch while falling on to the ground. Saim Ayub was stunned to see such an easy catch being put down. He held his head in shock.

However, Jacob Bethell failed to make an impact from the lifeline he got. Bethell got out after scoring only 8 runs from the 10 balls he faced. He got out on the boundary as Sahibzada Farhan took a magnificent catch off Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Shaheen Afridi has been the pick of the bowler for Pakistan as the team is trying to defend a target of 165 runs against England. Shaheen took a wicket on the very first ball of the innings and managed to push England on the back foot. Shaheen has taken 3 wickets in the match so far by giving only 13 runs from his 3 overs.

Chasing 165, England are 53/3 after their 6 overs of the Powerplay. Skipper Harry Brook is looking good and he is leading from the front and batting strongly after scoring 43 runs from 21 balls.