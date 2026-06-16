'Uska Attitude 100 Miles Behind Hai': Pakistan's Salman Butt Criticised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Over Fight With SL-A Players | VIDEO

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has criticised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's attitude after he was involved in a heated altercation during the IND A vs SL A clash on Sunday. The 15-year-old appeared to charge and push his opponent with his actions, creating quite a debate on social media. Butt said that while Sooryavanshi has the talent, he has to shed his arrogance in a video that has gone viral.

"Everyone praises his talent, not his attitude. He’s done this before—after being dismissed by Ali Raza he pointed at him and gestured towards his shoe. That’s arrogance. He should better himself. His talent is miles ahead but attitude is 100 miles behind," Salman Butt said on his Youtube Channel.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lost his cool and had a heated moment following India A's Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A in Dambulla. Tempers flared as the game ended on a controversial note, with words exchanged between the 15-year-old and Sri Lankan players. Vaibhav then proceeded to have a go only for Suryansh Shedge to step in and stop his teammate.

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The incident has divided opinion among cricket followers. While some defended the teenager, citing the competitive nature of the game, others felt that young players must be held to high standards of sportsmanship.

Neither the Indian team management nor the match officials had issued an official statement on the matter at the time of writing.