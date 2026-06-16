Sri Lankan Players Reach Out To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Express Regret Over Heated On-Field Clash | X

The controversy involving young Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and a few Sri Lanka A players has taken a new turn. According to reports, some senior Sri Lankan cricketers have personally contacted the Indian youngster and expressed regret over what happened during the match in Dambulla.

These players were not part of the Sri Lanka A team playing in the Tri-Nation A series. However, they know Sooryavanshi through their connections in the IPL and felt the situation could have been handled better.

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The incident occurred after India's dramatic Super Over win against Sri Lanka A on Monday. Reports suggest the matter was also discussed in the Sri Lankan dressing room after the match, with some players believing an apology should be made to the Indian team.

Halambage Targeted Sooryavanshi

More details have emerged about the events leading up to the clash. According to reports from Cricbuzz, Sri Lankan player Vishen Halambage had been targeting Sooryavanshi with verbal comments since the first match of the series on June 9.

India won that game in a close finish, but Halambage reportedly continued sledging the young opener throughout the contest. The same behaviour is said to have continued during Monday's match when India was batting.

Tensions Escalate

The tension reportedly increased during the Super Over. As Sooryavanshi walked out to bat, Halambage allegedly made more comments aimed at the youngster. One of the remarks reportedly suggested that Sooryavanshi should "go home" and that "this is not the IPL".

The situation escalated after the Super Over ended. Reports claim that Halambage moved aggressively towards Sooryavanshi and also confronted Indian batter Suryansh Shedge. The situation quickly became heated, with Sooryavanshi responding before experienced Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella stepped in to calm both sides.

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No Apology Yet

While there is still no official confirmation of an apology from the Sri Lanka A management, reports indicate that several people within Sri Lankan cricket were unhappy with how the incident unfolded and felt it reflected poorly on the team.

The incident has drawn significant attention because it involved Sooryavanshi, one of India's most promising young talents, who has already made headlines with his performances at a very young age.