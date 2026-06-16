Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Face Disciplinary Action For Pushing Sri Lanka A Player During IND A Match?

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Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is under scrutiny following a heated post-match incident after India A’s Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A in a tri-series clash in Dambulla.

The match, already packed with drama and tension, reportedly spilled over after the final ball when emotions ran high between players. Sooryavanshi was seen involved in a confrontation with Sri Lanka A cricketers, with footage suggesting a brief physical exchange before teammates and officials stepped in to calm the situation.

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According to reports, the incident may fall under the ICC Code of Conduct, particularly Article 2.12, which deals with inappropriate physical contact between players. Such breaches are typically classified as Level 1 offences, depending on severity and match referee assessment.

If found guilty, penalties could range from official reprimands and fines to demerit points. Accumulating multiple demerit points within a set period can even lead to suspensions. However, the final decision will depend on the match referee’s report and review of available footage.

So far, there has been no official confirmation of disciplinary action, but the incident has already sparked debate given Sooryavanshi’s rising profile as one of India’s most promising young batters. The ICC is expected to review the case before deciding whether any sanctions are necessary.