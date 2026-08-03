'Using Bad Language Is Not Cool': Manu Bhaker Shares Strong Message After PM Modi's Remarks On Abusive Language

Manu Bhaker Shares Strong Message After PM Modi's Remarks On Abusive Language | Instagram | X

Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker shared a social media post asking people to avoid using abusive language and to speak respectfully on Sunday. Her post comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that abusive words never solve problems while speaking about the recent Gen Z-led protests. However, Bhaker did not mention the Prime Minister or the protests in her post.

Sharing her thoughts, Bhaker said that the words people use show their personality and can shape the kind of person they become. She also said that using abusive language should never be seen as "cool" and encouraged people to be hardworking, kind and respectful.

Manu Bhaker's Social Media Post

"The language we choose reflects our personality and the kind of person we are. Choose your words wisely, because over time, you become what you think, what you speak, and what you practice.

Using bad language is not cool. Abusing is not cool.

Let’s keep the definition of cool simple: being hardworking, kind, respectful towards others and yourself, striving to be successful through honesty, and making your parents and your country proud.

THAT’S COOL.

I’m speaking about this because, over the past few years, the way we perceive abusive language has changed. For many, using such words has become so normal that it’s even considered “cool.” Without realizing it, people casually use degrading and disrespectful language in everyday conversations."

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Bhaker's post quickly went viral online with many people praising her message. While her post was shared during the ongoing discussion about abusive language in public life, she did not directly refer to PM Modi, the protests or any recent political controversy.