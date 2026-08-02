'Children Should Study, Not Join Protests': Mother Of Teen Who Abused PM Modi Seeks Ban On Social Media For Underage Users, Thanks PM For Forgiveness | VIDEO

The mother of the minor whose abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a student protest went viral has publicly thanked the Prime Minister for choosing forgiveness over retaliation, calling it the "greatest gift" her daughter could have received.

In an emotional interaction with news agency PTI, she said the incident had been a life-changing lesson for her daughter and appealed for stricter safeguards to prevent children from becoming involved in protests and social media controversies.

'Children Should Focus On Education'

Reflecting on the incident, the mother said children should prioritise their education instead of participating in protests.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She also urged the government to ensure that minors are not allowed to take part in demonstrations and called for a ban on social media platforms for underage users, arguing that such measures would protect children from making impulsive mistakes.

'PM Modi Has Given My Daughter A New Life'

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, she said he had shown compassion by forgiving her daughter despite the abusive language directed at him.

With folded hands, she thanked PM Modi and described his decision as giving her daughter a "jeevandaan" (gift of life).

"PM Modi has shown his greatness by forgiving the child who used such filthy and obscene words. Today is her birthday, and PM Modi has given her the greatest gift jeevandaan. Today, this girl has been reborn."

She also appealed to the Prime Minister to withdraw the FIR against her daughter and made an emotional request for him to treat the teenager as his own child.

Apology Video Surfaces After PM's Appeal

The controversy stems from a student protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, where abusive slogans targeting the Prime Minister were raised.

On Friday, PM Modi shared a video on Instagram urging restraint and describing those who abused him as "misguided." He said he did not believe that "anger or retaliation" was the answer.

Soon after, an apology video of the teenager surfaced online. In the video, she identified herself as a minor and admitted that her actions were inexcusable.

"Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things," she said.

Calls For Safeguards For Minors

The mother's remarks have sparked fresh debate over the role of minors in political protests and their use of social media.

She maintained that children should remain focused on their education and appealed for stronger restrictions to prevent underage individuals from becoming involved in politically charged demonstrations or online controversies.