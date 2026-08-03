USA's Akhilesh Reddy Banned For 8 Years After Match Fixing In Abu Dhabi T10 League

United States cricketer Akhilesh Reddy has been banned from all forms of cricket for eight years after being found guilty of breaching three provisions of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. The sanctions relate to corrupt activities during the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League in the UAE, where the ICC acted as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board. The suspension has been backdated to November 21, 2025, when Reddy was provisionally suspended.

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An ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found Reddy guilty of attempting to influence aspects of matches, encouraging another player to engage in corrupt conduct, and obstructing the investigation. The tribunal ruled that he tried to persuade a teammate to deliberately concede extra runs during a match at the request of team management. The teammate refused the approach, reported the incident to the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit, and was later left out of the playing XI.

The case stemmed from an incident on November 19, 2025, in the team hotel before the Aspin Stallions' opening match of the tournament. During the investigation, Reddy admitted deleting WhatsApp messages and call logs exchanged with the teammate on the same morning.

However, the tribunal rejected his claim that it was routine "data hygiene" and concluded he intentionally destroyed evidence relevant to the probe.

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The verdict was delivered by a three-member tribunal comprising Michael J Beloff KC, Justice Kate O'Regan, and Lloyd Mhishi. Reddy, 26, made his international debut for the USA against the Cayman Islands in the North America T20 Cup. He has played four T20 Internationals for the USA and has taken one wicket.