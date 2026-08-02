MS Dhoni Drives Rishabh Pant Around In Ranchi; Video Goes Viral

Former India captain MS Dhoni and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant were spotted together in Ranchi, with a video of the duo quickly going viral on social media. Dhoni can be seen driving his Mercedes SUV as he exits his Ranchi residence, with Pant also seated inside the vehicle. The sighting has sparked interest among cricket fans, particularly after the two were recently seen training together at the JSCA facility.

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The viral video shows Dhoni leaving his residence in his SUV while Pant accompanies him in the car. The brief appearance of the two India stars together has caught the attention of fans online, with the footage being widely shared across social media platforms. Neither Dhoni nor Pant has publicly commented on the viral video or the purpose of their outing.

Dhoni is amongst the greatest captains and wicket-keepers in the cricket and Pant has always looked up to him. The duo were spotted together in the UK, as they watched the India vs England Lord's ODI in action. While that seemed as a coincidence, Pant's presence in Ranchi only confirms that the wicket-keeper has turned to Dhoni for advice.

The timing of this is crucial. Pant enjoyed an extended break after the IPL, having missed out on selection in either of India's tours. He returns to action in the Test series against Sri Lanka, starting mid-August. Rejuvenated and with the guidance of Dhoni, Pant will hope to lay his marker down in Sri Lanka.