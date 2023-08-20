Usain Bolt Birthday Special: All You Need To Know About His Astonishing Accomplishments

Usain Bolt. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt turns 37 on Monday (21st August, 2023) and it's worth reflecting on his birthday as he gets one more year old. Bolt is widely known as one of the greatest sprinters of all time and is a recipient of world records of 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4x100 meters.

He is the only athlete to win three straight Olympic gold medals in the 100-meter and 200-meter events in 2008, 2012, and 2016. He has won eight gold medals at the Olympics. The Jamaican has additionally won two gold medals in the 4 x 100m relay.

Usain Bolt's plethora of records:

Aside from the olympic golds, he became the first athlete to clinch four World Championship titles in 200m and is arguably the most successful athlete in the competition. It's worth noting that Bolt was deemed to be the fastest man alive when he set the 100m world record 9.69 seconds during the 2008 Summer Olympics and broke his own record the following year by registering a distance of 9.58 seconds.

The world record for the 200m is also held by him, registering a staggering 19.19 seconds during the 2009 World Championship.

Other accomplishments by Usain Bolt:

Usain Bolt is also a six-time IAAF World Athlete of the Year, in the years 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2016. The BBC Sports Personality of the Year went to the Jamaican athlete in 2008, 2009, and 2012. Additionally, the 37-year-old was inducted in Time Magazine's 100 most influential people of 2016.

Furthermore, in 2019, Bolt became the youngest member of the Order of Jamaica. Bolt also holds an astonishing 19 Guinness world records, the second-highest number of accumulative Guinness World records for achievements and victories in sports after swimming legend Michael Phelps.

He retired from the professional sport in 2017.