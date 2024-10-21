US Grand Prix Organisers Fined ₹45 Crore After Premature Track Invasion By 200 F1 Fans

Image: X

Organisers of the United States Grand Prix have been fined €500,000 (₹45 Crore) by the FIA after fans made a premature track invasion on Austin's Formula 1 circuit while cars were still on their cooldown lap at the end of the race.

According to reports, US Race Management and Circuit of The Americas (COTA) representatives were required to report to the FIA's race stewards. Some 200 people had climbed a small fence and dropped around two metres to the ground between the pit straight grandstand and debris fencing.

They then went under the debris fencing, climbed over a metre-high wall and merged onto the main straight while cars were still on a cool down lap after the chequered flag. This is the first time such a security breach has happened at COTA.

Crowd control issues during Formula 1 races have been happening multiple times in recent years. Premature track invasions are considered a serious incident and and breach of the FIA's safety protocols. In 2023, track invasion issues marred the Australia Grand Prix in Melbourne, with the organisers asked to present a similar remedial report to the governing body.

The Melbourne organisers ended up deciding to ban their traditional track invasion for this year's race at Albert Park. Earlier in 2024, Canadian Grand Prix promoters were summoned by the FIA because fans got onto the circuit while cars were still on the track.

United States Grand Prix results

Charles Leclerc spearheaded a Ferrari one-two on an exciting day of racing in Austin, Texas.Leclerc, who started fourth on the grid, took full advantage of a Turn 1 duel between Norris and Verstappen to lead going down the hill. From that point, he enjoyed not only did he maintain his lead but also went on to register his third victory of the season and eighth of his F1 career.

Sainz enjoyed his second-best result of the season following his early win in Australia, leaving Verstappen and Norris to battle for the third place on the podium, with just 10 laps left to go. Norris who had taken the third place was handed a five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage with a pass on Verstappen on lap 52 of 56, which meant that the three-time F1 champion Max Verstappen claimed third, while Norris dropped to fourth.