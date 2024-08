Juan Izquierdo. | (Credits: Twitter)

Club Nacional Juan Izquierdo has shockingly passed away after collapsing on the pitch amid a Copa Libertadores fixture earlier this month due to an irregular heartbeat. Izquierdo had been undergoing treatment in a hospital ever since his collapse during the game against Sao Paolo on August 22.

"It is with the deepest sorrow and shock in our hearts that the Club Nacional announces the death of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo," the side's official handle on X posted.