'Will Continue To Be Fan Of National Team': Germany Football Team Captain Ilkay Gundogan Announces Retirement From International Football

Germany football team captain Ilkay Gundogan has announced that he has retired from international football. The 33-year-old announced his retirement a month after Euro 2024 where he captained Germany.

Taking to social media, Gundogan wrote," Dear football Germany, After a few weeks of consideration, I have come to the conclusion that it is time to end my national team career".

He added,"I look back with great pride on 82 international matches for my home country – a number I could never have dreamed of when I made my debut for the senior national team in 2011".

Gundogan, who turns 34 in October, was in the Germany team that reached the Euro 2024 quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Spain after extra time.

"My highlight was definitely the huge honour of being able to lead the team as captain at our home European Championships last summer! After all these years, we finally managed to make the nation proud again – I’m very happy that I was able to play a part in that."

He further added," But even before the tournament, I felt a certain tiredness in my body and also in my head, which got me thinking. And the games at club and national level are not getting any less. I will definitely continue to be a fan of this national team and I really hope that we can continue the upward trend together – and then there is nothing to stop us from being one of the closest contenders for the title at the 2026 World Cup. We have a fantastic coach, a really strong team and a great team spirit. Thanks to all the fans, staff, coaches and teammates who have accompanied me on this journey. It was an honor! Thank you, Germany!

The 33-year-old played 82 times for the German national team, scoring 19. Gundogan made his debut in 2011 against Belgium in a qualifier for EURO 2012.

Manchester City interested in signing Gundogan

English champions Manchester City are planning to resign Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona.City are looking to bolster their squad before the end of the window following the sale of Julian Alvarez and Oscar Bobb’s leg fracture.

During six year stay in Manchester, the German midfielder won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one Champions League. He joined Barcelona last summer on a free transfer but is considering his future at the Camp Nou after just one season in Spain.