UP To Host 1st National Ranking Table Tennis Championship Of 2026-27 Season In Kanpur | File Pic

Lucknow, July 16: Uttar Pradesh will host the first National Ranking Table Tennis Tournament of the 2026-27 season after the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) entrusted the Uttar Pradesh Table Tennis Association (UPTTA) with organising the prestigious event.

The championship will be held at the TSH Sports Hub in Kanpur from August 16 to 23 and is expected to attract around 4,000 participants, including India's top-ranked table tennis players, coaches, technical officials and tournament officials from across the country.

Chief Minister Invited For Inauguration

Ahead of the tournament, UPTTA representatives led by Organising Committee Chairman Sanjeev Pathak, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun and UPTTA Honorary Secretary Arun Kumar Banerjee, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and invited him to inaugurate the championship on August 16 or on any other date convenient to his official schedule.

According to UPTTA, the Chief Minister assured the delegation that he would make every effort to attend the inaugural function. During the meeting, the association presented him with a STAG mini table tennis table as a memento, which he appreciated.

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World-Class Facilities Planned

Sanjeev Pathak said the tournament would be organised with world-class playing facilities and arrangements for players and officials. The fully air-conditioned TSH venue, spread over nearly 19,350 square feet, has been finalised to host the championship.

Arun Kumar Banerjee said the association was making every effort to ensure that the championship becomes a memorable sporting event while showcasing Uttar Pradesh's organisational capabilities and Kanpur's hospitality at the national level.

The tournament marks the opening national ranking event of the new domestic table tennis season and is expected to provide a major platform for India's leading paddlers to begin their campaign for the year.