 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Felicitates Kuldeep Yadav As Spinner Plays Vital Role In Team India's T20 WC 2024 Victory
The Kanpur-born cricketer finished with 10 wickets in 5 matches at 13.90 alongside an economy rate of 6.95.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
Kuldeep Yadav with UP CM. | (Credits: Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath felicitated Team India off-spinner Kuldeep Yadav at his residence as he posted a picture of the same on X. The picture of Yogi gifting Kuldeep went viral on social media as the latter played a crucial role in the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup win recently.

The left-arm wrist-spinner didn't play in the USA leg of the multi-nation tournament and replaced Mohammed Siraj in the XI when the West Indies leg began. The Kanpur-born cricketer finished with 10 wickets in 5 matches at 13.90 alongside an economy rate of 6.95. However, he went wicketless in the final against South Africa with figures of 4-0-45-0.

"This trophy is for him" - Kuldeep Yadav on Rohit Sharma

During a recent interview with Sports Today, the 29-year-old said that Rohit Sharma deserved the trophy the most, given how he walked the talk in the tournament. He also felt that Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja should be equally proud of what they achieved, stating:

"This World Cup was for him, the way he planned and the way he loved this team. The intent and approach that he used to talk about in team meetings, he implemented that in the tournament while batting, led from the front. So this trophy is for him. In the final Virat bhai hit the 70-odd runs, won the player of the match. I am sure he will be very happy with his career in the T20 format, same for Rohit bhai. Jadeja as well, he played such brilliant cricket over the years."

