VIDEO: Kuldeep Yadav Touches UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Feet As He Arrives For India Star's Wedding Reception In Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in attendance for Indian cricket star Kuldeep Yadav's wedding reception ceremony in Lucknow. The UP CM arrived with a bouqet of flowers for the newly wed couple amid heavy security detail. Kuldeep greeted Yogi Adityanath by touching his feet.

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The wedding reception was held at the Centrum Hotel in Lucknow. Adityanath was among several high profile attendees at the festivities, which have been on since last week.

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir was also in attendance on Tuesday.

Read Also Kuldeep Yadav Marries Childhood Sweetheart Vanshika Chadha In Mussoorie | Watch Video

After winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title in Ahmedabad, Kuldeep began a new chapter in his personal life. The star Indian cricketer will married his fiancee, Vanshika, on March 14, in the picturesque hill station of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The wedding took place at the Welcomhotel The Savoy.

Chahal was amongst the several cricket personalities present the wedding. Indian stars Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma, former UP cricketers RP Singh and Piyush Chawla all joined the festivities.