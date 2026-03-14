Kuldeep Yadav Marries Childhood Sweetheart Vanshika Chadha In Mussoorie | Watch Video

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has tied the knot with Vanshika Chadha, with the couple’s first wedding pictures now making their way across social media. The images, which surfaced online on Saturday, show the left-arm wrist spinner dressed in traditional wedding attire alongside his bride during an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

In the pictures circulating online, Kuldeep can be seen wearing a traditional sherwani while Vanshika Chadha looked elegant in a heavily embroidered bridal lehenga. The couple were also photographed during the varmala ceremony, smiling as they exchanged garlands, with relatives gathered around them to celebrate the occasion.

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Kuldeep, who has been a key part of India’s white-ball setup in recent years, has largely kept his personal life away from the spotlight. News of his wedding therefore came as a surprise to many fans, who quickly began congratulating the cricketer after the first visuals from the ceremony appeared online.

The 30-year-old spinner has enjoyed a significant resurgence in international cricket over the past few seasons. Since making his debut for India national cricket team in 2017, Kuldeep has established himself as one of the side’s primary spin options across formats, known for his variations and ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs.

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Several visuals from Kuldeep Yadav & Vanshika Chadha's wedding festivities are surfacing online, including moments from the striking sangeet and haldi ceremony. The couple turned heads in their regal, coordinated ethnic ensembles.

Several Indian cricket stars attended the wedding. Yuzvendra Chahal, Tilak Varma, selector RP Singh and others were spotted dancing with Kuldeep during the ceremonies.