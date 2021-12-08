Unvaccinated NBA players subject to fines, suspension for missing games in Toronto

NBA players who are unvaccinated are subject to fines, suspension or reduced pay for missing games in Toronto under the Canadian government's upcoming vaccination requirement for travelers, reports The Athletic.

The league reportedly sent a memo to teams on Tuesday informing them of the discipline.

The NBA's decision follows the Canadian government's announcement last month to no longer allow unvaccinated professional and amateur athletes to travel to Canada as of Jan. 15.

Currently, unvaccinated NBA and NHL players are able to enter the country under a national interest exemption.

Under the new rule, NBA players must provide proof of full vaccination. If they cannot, they must miss a game in Toronto because they cannot enter Canada and are subject to further discipline from the league.

Additionally, athletes with a medical or religious exemption from the vaccine will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon entering Canada.

Ahead of the Jan. 15 rule change, three percent of the NBA remains unvaccinated.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 10:02 AM IST