'Unserious Guys': Tim David, Romario Shepherd Play Gully Cricket With Fans Ahead Of RCB Vs DC IPL 2026 Clash; Netizens React | VIDEO

Tim David, Romario Shepherd Play Gully Cricket | X

New Delhi, April 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru players Tim David and Romario Shepherd were spotted playing gully cricket in the streets of Delhi ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals. The video of the RCB players hitting massive shots in the narrow lanes of Delhi has gone viral on social media.

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The video is going viral on social media and the internet users are praising the cricketers for their kind gesture and indulging with the fans without any hesitation. A user shared the video on social media with the caption, "Tim David and Romario Shepherd playing gully cricket in Delhi ahead of their match. They’re such unserious guys."

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Tim David has been in an explosive form in IPL 2026 for RCB. Playing at number 5, he has managed to score 183 runs in his 7 matches maximising the impact for RCB. He has scored the runs at an impressive strike rate of 203.52 and an average of 91.50.

While Romario Shpeherd has contributed with the ball and the ball and the bat for RCB. He has been struggling for consistency and has managed to score 39 runs in seven matches. However, he has taken 3 wickets in a game against SRH.

RCB are placed on the second spot in the points table with 10 points due to their excellent form in the IPL 2026 season so far. They have won 5 out of their seven matches in the tournament and will be hoping for another win against Delhi Capitals on Monday (April 27) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.