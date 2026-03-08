Union HM Amit Shah Enjoys India Vs New Zealand Final With Family At Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad | X

Ahmedabad, March 8: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was spotted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Amit Shah was enjoying the India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final as India goes off to a flying start.

Amit Shah was spotted enjoying the match along with his family while a kid sitting on his lap reportedly the son of International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah's son. However, it is not clear yet. Amit Shah was seen clapping along with the kid as Indian batsmen are hammering the New Zealand for record runs while batting first.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

New Zealand Opt To Bat First

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl first and invited India to bat first. Indian openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma gave an explosive start and the team was 92/0 in the first six overs of the match. This is the highest powerplay score in the T20 World Cup history.

Seen Cheering in the Stands

During the live broadcast, cameras captured Amit Shah sitting in the VIP stands with family, including the young child. He was seen clapping and smiling as Indian batters played aggressive shots and kept the scoreboard moving quickly.

Amit Shah and his family were seen applauding the boundaries and big hits, sharing the excitement with thousands of fans present at the stadium.

Electric Atmosphere in Ahmedabad

Festival like atmosphere was seen at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the India vs New Zealand final. The fans are seen cheering and supporting Team India and the crowd have erupted in celebration. Even Amit Shah is enjoying the Indian dominance from the stands.