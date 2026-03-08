Indian Openers Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson Smash Lockie Ferguson For 24 Runs In His First Over In IND vs NZ ICC T20 WC26 Final

Indian Openers Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson | X

Ahmedabad, March 8: Indian openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma gave India a flying start in the crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand. India crossed 50 runs mark in only their 4 overs as New Zealand pacer leaked 24 runs in his first over.

Abhishek Sharma was out of form in the entire tournament remained unbeaten until the end of the fifth over and India have already reached a total of 72 runs for no lost in five overs. Last over of the Powerplay still remains and Sanju Samson is playing 33 runs in 17 balls and Abhishek Sharma has scored 31 runs in just 13 balls.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and invited Team India to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India is off to a dream start in the final and are well on course of a high total against New Zealand.

Abhishek Sharma was the topic of concern and there were calls from the cricket fans and former Indian cricketers that he must be dropped from the playing eleven and Rinku Singh should be given a chance in the final match. However, Abhishek Sharma has silenced all his critics with the performance so far.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lockie Ferguson came in to bowl the fourth over in the match and was smashed for 24 runs with 2 sixes and 2 fours mixed with wide balls. Indian fans and the team would not have thought of a better start of the crucial final other than this.