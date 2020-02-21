Undisputed champions Don Bosco sign off the year with win in inter-school

Don Bosco A from Matunga proved they are undisputed kings on hockey turf. Eight title in one year, says volumes of talents these kids have, from the school which has produced many Olympians in the past.

At the Sports Authority of India, Kandivali the story was no different as they notched up a 2-0 win against their arch rivals St Stanialaus High School from Bandra to annex the under-10 Oliver Andrade inter-school trophy, to add to the trophies in their school cupboard, here on Thursday.

Don Bosco striker Parth Ghatkamble put the Matunga outfit into his team ahead striking in the first ten minutes of the first quarter. Ghat Kamble later went on set up the second goal for Bhavik Parocha in the 25th minute only to bolster their case to take home another trophy.

The defending champions, Don Bosco defended stupendously to ensure Skye D'Costa-led Stanislaus attack remain away from their citadel. Skye D'Costa, who scored a hat-trick against Don Bosco 'B' team in semi-final match, tried every shot under his scabbard, but failed to get past the the stubborn Don Bosco wall.

"Our Under 10 and Under 12 teams are so strong that we have been featuring in the finals of major tournaments since past four years and Under 10 has tasted the most success" said Don Bosco 'A' coach Javed Sayeed who was countless on team's total titles in throughout his two-decade coaching career with the school.

"Stanislaus and us (Don Bosco) focus more on tactics and basic elements like passing and tackling, what other coaches intent is to just hit and score," said Javed talking on the two successful teams featuring in almost every MSSA final game.