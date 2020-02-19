MSSA Hockey: Skye tricks for Stanislaus

Skye D'Costa struck three in-a-row as St Stanislaus High School cruised into the final with a 3-0 win over Don Bosco, Matunga `B' of the Oliver Andrade boys undre-10 inter-school hockey at the Sports Authority of India, Kandivali, here on Wednesday. The V standard student from Stanislaus has taken the que from his elder brother Shayne who also represents the school in both football and hockey.

Skye also dons both the football and hockey colours of the school, and has been one of the outstanding. He is the livewire of the team and his three goals is the testimony of his skills with the hockey stick. Stanisalus take on Don Bosco `A' in the summit clash who scored 4-0 win over Dr Antonio Da Silva. Raj Shirke scored a brace while Parth Ghatkamble and Parth Chintal chipped in a goal each. The final is slated to ba played at 1 pm tomorrow.

Results (Semi-finals)

Don Bosco Matunga 'A': 4 (R Shirke 2, P Ghatkamble, P Chintal) bt Dr. Antonio Da

Silva 'A': 0; St. Stanislaus High School 'A': 3 (S D’costa 3) bt Don Bosco Matunga B :0