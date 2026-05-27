'Unbelievable This Kid': Yuvraj Singh, Yuzi Chahal In Awe After Vaibhav Suryavanshi Re-Writes IPL Record Books

Vaibhav Suryavanshi had the cricket fraternity in awe with as he put the Sunrisers Hyderabad attack to sword in the IPL 2026 Eliminator. The 15-year-old smashed 12 sixes in a brutal innings of 97 off just 29 balls in Mullanpur. Suryavanshi broke Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in an IPL season, prompting praise from the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Yuvraj Singh, India's two-time World Cup winner said the 15-year-old was an unreal talent.

"Boss baby breaks world bosses record! Unbelievable this kid great to watch," he posted on X.

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Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who faced Suryavanshi earlier in the season, also doffed his hat to the 15-year-old.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Take a bow," Chahal wrote.

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Kevin Pietersen, who captained England, believed that Suryavanshi was an 'absolute joke'. The former RCB star had recently recorded a video with the RR youngster for his YouTube channel, where the 15-year-old said he was targeting the score of 200 in a T20 game.

"Sooryavanshi is an absolute joke! My goodness. That six over cover," KP tweeted.

"We are seeing a miracle, we are seeing a future star, we are seeing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi the wonder boy. Jaw dropping sixes, breaks universal boss Chris Gayle's record of most sixes in his first full IPL season. And he's just 15. The opposition players, owners and the entire cricket world applauds. Cricket has so much to look forward to," Mohammed Kaif effused in praise of the RR opener.

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Suryavanshi hit a total of 12 sixes in his 29-ball stay at the crease. The 15-year-old now has the record for most sixes in a season, going past the legendary Chris Gayle. The West Indian had hit 59 during the 2012 season, with Suryavanshi now setting a new benchmark.