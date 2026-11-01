Unbeaten Mumbai Eye Fourth Straight Ranji Trophy Win As They Face Railways At Brabourne | X

Mumbai: A formidable Mumbai side will look to extend their unbeaten run and tighten their grip on the top spot in Elite Group D when they take on Railways in their fourth Ranji Trophy league match at the Brabourne Stadium from today.

The 42-time champions have made a commanding start to the 2026-27 season, registering three consecutive victories with bonus points, and will enter the contest as overwhelming favourites against the two-time champions.

Interestingly, Mumbai will technically be the visiting side despite playing in their own backyard, with Railways having shifted their home matches to the iconic Brabourne Stadium this season.

Mumbai Dominate With Three Consecutive Wins

Led by Siddhesh Lad, Mumbai have displayed remarkable consistency across departments, winning all three matches convincingly and establishing themselves as early contenders for the knockout stage.

They opened their campaign with an innings and 155-run victory over Chandigarh before dismantling Himachal Pradesh by an innings and 97 runs. Mumbai continued their dominance in the third round, crushing Haryana by 10 wickets.

Shardul Thakur Remains Sidelined By Injury

However, Mumbai will once again be without experienced all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who remains unavailable because of a hand injury.

Thakur sustained the injury when a return shot from Ayush Mhatre struck his hand during a bowling session. The setback has ruled him out of at least the opening four rounds of the competition.

Despite his absence, Mumbai have retained the same 16-member squad for the Railways encounter, underlining the selectors' confidence in the team's existing combination.

Mumbai Bank On Strong Squad Depth

The batting line-up features Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Lad, alongside promising youngsters Suryansh Shedge and Divyaansh Saxena.

Mumbai will expect their batters to continue building substantial partnerships and put the opposition under pressure through disciplined, sustained batting.

Their bowling resources are equally impressive, with Tushar Deshpande and Mohit Awasthi providing pace options, while Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian and Atharva Ankolekar offer variety in the spin department.

Railways Aim To Challenge Mumbai Dominance

For Railways, the encounter represents an opportunity to test themselves against the most successful team in Ranji Trophy history.

The two-time champions, who won the competition in 2001-02 and 2004-05, will be determined to challenge Mumbai's dominance and strengthen their own position in the group.

Railways finished fourth in Elite Group C last season with 23 points from seven matches, narrowly missing out on the knockout stage. They ended that campaign with successive victories over Gujarat and Services.

The presence of experienced campaigners in their ranks could prove crucial against Mumbai's formidable attack, particularly if the Brabourne surface offers assistance to the bowlers.

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Brabourne Clash Carries Crucial Group Points

The venue adds another dimension to the contest. Brabourne, which has hosted several memorable Ranji Trophy encounters, is serving as Railways' adopted home ground this season.

With the competition scheduled to enter its white-ball break after the current round, both teams will be eager to secure valuable points before the Ranji Trophy resumes in January.

For Mumbai, another victory would further strengthen their position at the summit, while Railways will be hoping to halt the visitors' winning streak and make a statement against the domestic giants.

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