Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan Scripts Rare All-Round Feat As Mumbai Enforce Follow-On | X

Mumbai: Musheer Khan etched his name into domestic cricket history with a remarkable all-round performance against Haryana in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old all-rounder followed up his first-innings century with a career-best six-wicket haul, putting Mumbai firmly in the driver’s seat at stumps on the third day. In the process, Musheer achieved the rare distinction of scoring a century and claiming five or more wickets in the same Ranji Trophy match.

Musheer returned impressive figures of 6 for 85 from 31 overs, including seven maidens, as Haryana were bowled out for 270 in 107.5 overs in their first innings.

Mumbai Enforce Follow-On Against Haryana

Nishant Sindhu offered spirited resistance with an unbeaten 105 off 251 deliveries but found little support from the other end as Haryana conceded a substantial 160-run first-innings lead after Mumbai had posted 430.

Mumbai skipper Siddhesh Lad enforced the follow-on in a bid to secure an outright victory and maximum points from the four-day contest.

“In age-group cricket, I was bowling regularly but in Ranji Trophy, I was playing the supporting role. But in this game, I got the opportunity and the wicket suited me. I am happy to contribute with both bat and ball,” said Musheer, who shouldered the bulk of Mumbai’s bowling workload for the first time.

Haryana Still Trail By 87 Runs

Haryana reached 73 for 2 in their second innings at stumps, still trailing by 87 runs with eight wickets remaining heading into the final day.

Musheer and Tanush Kotian claimed a wicket apiece to keep Mumbai in control. Sindhu, who remained unbeaten throughout Haryana’s first innings, was once again leading the resistance with a patient 22 off 59 deliveries.

Read Also Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan Follows Century With 2 Wickets As Mumbai Put Haryana Under Pressure

Musheer Breaks Crucial Haryana Partnership

Earlier, resuming on his overnight score of 17, the stylish left-hander combined with Dheeru Singh (45) to frustrate Mumbai’s bowlers.

However, Musheer broke their 94-run partnership by bowling Dheeru, triggering a dramatic collapse. Haryana later slipped from 238 for 5 to 239 for 8 as Mumbai’s spinners exploited the deteriorating surface.

“The wicket has slowed down tremendously. Our spinners are trying to hit those spots where the ball is bouncing more, turn is available,” Musheer added.

Mumbai Eye Outright Victory

Haryana’s problems deepened in the second innings when opener Himanshu Rana was struck on the helmet by a delivery from Sylvester D’Souza and retired hurt.

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Skipper Ankit Kumar fell to Kotian, while D’Souza pulled off a spectacular catch at backward square leg to dismiss Dheeru Singh off Musheer’s bowling. Yashvardhan Dalal remained unbeaten on 13.

With the pitch showing signs of wear and offering occasional turn and uneven bounce, Mumbai will look to capitalise on the conditions on the final day and complete an outright victory.

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