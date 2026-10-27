Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan Follows Century With 2 Wickets As Mumbai Put Haryana Under Pressure | MCA

Mumbai: Musheer Khan followed his century with a two-wicket burst to leave Haryana at 108 for two in response to Mumbai's first-innings score of 430 all out in their Elite Group D Ranji Trophy clash at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old all-rounder drew first blood in the 24th over by trapping skipper Ankit Kumar in front after he made 35 runs. The left-arm spinner kept asking questions and induced an edge from right-handed batter Himanshu Rana, who scored 27 runs in 81 balls, to be caught by elder brother Sarfaraz Khan at first slip.

Musheer's Double Strike Puts Haryana Under Pressure

Musheer Khan finished with figures of 9-3-28-2 after coming in as fifth change. Rana had earlier received a reprieve in the fifth over bowled by Tushar Deshpande after Divyaansh Saxena dropped a chance.

Dheeru Singh (23 not out) and Nishant Sindhu (17 not out) survived some anxious moments, especially off Musheer Khan's bowling, to take their team past 100 and remain unscathed. The visitors trailed by 322 runs at stumps on Day Two.

Musheer Khan, who had scored 109 on the first day, owned the last hour of the second day's play with sharp bowling.

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Kotian's Unbeaten Fifty Boosts Mumbai Total

Earlier, all-rounder Tanush Kotian's unbeaten 52 helped Mumbai push their total to 430 in 130.3 overs after they lost wickets in a heap in the morning. Kotian scored an unbeaten 52 off 96 balls, hitting four fours.

Overnight batter Sarfaraz Khan was trapped leg before wicket by Nishant Sindhu for 40 runs off 96 balls with six fours, while skipper Siddhesh Lad fell to Haryana pacer Aman Kumar for 33 runs after the hosts resumed at 290 for three. Samant Jakhar took three wickets for 41 runs.

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