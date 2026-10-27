'Dusro Ki Mental Health Kharab Karke': Ishan Kishan Takes A Cheeky Dig At Abhishek Sharma’s Meditation Pose After Century | VIDEO

Ishan Kishan had a hilarious reaction to Abhishek Sharma’s meditation celebration after the Indian batter smashed a sensational century against New Zealand on Tuesday. Abhishek reached the three-figure mark in just 35 balls, producing a breathtaking display of aggressive batting in Wellington.

Kishan trolls Abhishek's meditation

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Kishan, who was travelling with Abhishek on the team bus, recorded a video mocking the left-handed batter’s celebration. The video, subsequently shared on Kishan’s Instagram story, showed the Indian cricketer teasing Abhishek over his contrasting approach to batting and meditation.

“Dusro ki mental health kharaab kar ke, khud meditate karta hai,” Kishan said in the video, taking a cheeky swipe at Abhishek.

Kishan was referring to the damage Abhishek’s explosive batting had inflicted on the opposition bowlers before he celebrated his achievement with his trademark meditation pose.

Abhishek Sharma etched his name in the history books with a sensational century in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I on Tuesday. The left-hander struck 113 off just 38 balls, reaching the milestone in a mere 35 balls. It was Abhishek's 3rd T20I century and the joint second fastest for India in T20Is.