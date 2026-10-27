‘Om Namah Shivaay’: Abhishek Sharma’s Divine Celebration After Historic Century In 3rd Ind Vs NZ T20 | VIDEO

Abhishek Sharma’s Divine Celebration After Historic Century | Image Credit: X/BCCI

Abhishek Sharma put on a display of brute force in the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I on Tuesday. The left-hander smashed a 35-ball century, the joint second fastest for India in T20Is. Abhishek's celebration stole the show, with the batter sitting down in a meditating pose and clasping his hands together.

Abhishek Sharma's divine celebration

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Abhishek reached the milestone with a boundary in the 9th over, but it was his celebration that caught the eye. The Punjabi batter sat down and folded his hands in a prayer. He then mimicked a mediating pose, and muttered Om Namah Shivaay. The celebration was very much like the famous celebration of footballer Erling Haaland.

India put on a world record 118 in the powerplay. Abhishek was the aggressor in chief, starting with a six off his first ball. The Sunrisers Hyderabad struck a half-century in 15 balls inside the powerplay as the Men in Blue smoked a world record 118.

He reached his century in 35 balls, the joint second fastest for India alongside Rohit Sharma. Incredibly, Abhishek holds record for the fastest) and the third fastest (37 balls).