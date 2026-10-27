 New World Record! Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blitz Powers India To Fastest Ever Team 50 In Just 14 Balls
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New World Record! Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blitz Powers India To Fastest Ever Team 50 In Just 14 Balls

India scripted history by smashing the fastest team fifty in T20 International cricket, reaching the milestone in just 2.2 overs. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi powered the explosive start with aggressive stroke play, helping India cross 50 in only 14 balls. The effort surpassed India's previous record of 2.5 overs, achieved against the West Indies in Bengaluru.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, October 27, 2026, 02:46 PM IST
New World Record! Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blitz Powers India To Fastest Ever Team 50 In Just 14 Balls
Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blitz Powers India To Fastest Ever Team 50 |

India created history in T20 International cricket by reaching 50 runs in just 2.2 overs, with Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unleashing a blistering assault to give the team a flying start. The duo's explosive batting helped India bring up the milestone in just 14 balls, setting a new record for the fastest team fifty in men's T20Is.

India's previous record was 2.5 overs, which achieved against the West Indies in Bengaluru just 10 days ago.

Fastest team 50s in T20Is (by overs)

  • 2.2 - Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu, Port Moresby, 2019

  • 2.2 - Romania vs Serbia, Sofia, 2021

  • 2.2 - India vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026

  • 2.3 - Philippines vs Indonesia, Bali, 2023

  • 2.4 - New Zealand vs Scotland, The Oval, 2009

  • 2.4 - New Zealand vs England, Auckland, 2019

  • 2.4 - South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, 2023

This is a developing story....

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