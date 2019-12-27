Unbeaten Kenkre FC win WIFA Women’s League

Mumbai: Kenkre FC, Mumbai and FC Kolhapur City, Kolhapur maintained their unbeaten streak and they played out a 1-1 draw in a concluding ‘Super six’ play-off league match of the 2nd WIFA Women’s Football League 2019-2020, at the Cooperage ground.

The outcome enabled Kenkre FC emerge champions as they topped the six-team league with 13 points from four wins and one draw while Kolhapur City were in second position with 11 points from three wins and two draws.

The Kolhapur outfit drew first blood when striker Pratiksha Mithari scored the opening goal in the 16th minute.

But, Kenkre made a quick strong reply and scored the equalizer through Soumya Guguloth in the 22nd minute to force a draw and a division of two points.

Both, Kenkre FC and Kolhapur City are likely to be nominated by WIFA to participate in the final round of the AIFF Indian Women League 2019-2020.

PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC, Mumbai (8 points) and CFCI, Mumbai (6 points) finished third and fourth respectively. FSI, Thane (4 points) were fifth and Samuel FA, Mumbai without a point finished last.

Results: FC Kolhapur City, Kolhapur 1 (Pratiksha Mithari) drew with Kenkre FC, Mumbai 1 (Soumya Guguloth).