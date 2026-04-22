UK's Cricket Lovers Global Academy U-13 Team Trains In Mumbai Under Coach Jwala Singh

Jwala Singh, founder Jwala Sports Foundation, speaks to the trainees of the Cricket Lovers (CLG) Academy at the Oval Maidan. |

Mumbai: Yongesterts from Cricket Lovers Global (CLG) Academy, Essex, UK toured Mumbai for a training session under Jwala Singh, founder Jwala Sports Foundation, at the Oval Maidan. The U-13 players spent nine days learning the finer points of cricket and play matches against local clubs.

CLG, one of the UK’s fastest-growing academies, focuses on giving young cricketers global exposure. Co-founders Piyush Somaiya and Rahul Vyas plan to bring more teams to Mumbai in the future.

During the session, players worked on mental strength, the art of playing spin, and key batting and bowling drills. The experience paid off as the team secured one win from the four matches they played on tour.