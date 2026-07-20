Ugly Scenes! Argentina's Paredes Throws Punch At Spain's Gavi After World Cup Final In Massive Brawl | VIDEO

Tempers flared after the final whistle of the FIFA Club World Cup final as Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes found himself at the center of a chaotic post-match brawl against Spain. What should have been a moment of celebration quickly descended into ugly scenes, with players and staff from both teams getting involved in a heated confrontation. Videos of the incident have since gone viral across social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Leandro Paredes appeared to be at the center of the chaos after television footage showed him throwing the first punch. The Argentina midfielder then charged towards Spain players as teammates and officials attempted to intervene. The confrontation rapidly intensified near the touchline.

Paredes was also seen grabbing Spain midfielder Gavi by the neck during the melee. Several players from both teams exchanged pushes and shoves as emotions boiled over following the final whistle. Match officials and support staff struggled to separate those involved.

The post-match brawl overshadowed what had been an intense contest on the pitch. Paredes' actions have drawn widespread criticism, with many accusing the midfielder of losing his composure in defeat. The incident quickly died down howeverm with Spain quickly moving on to bask in the glory of winning the FIFA World Cup 2026.