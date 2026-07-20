 World Champions! Ferran Torres Strikes Extra-Time Goal As Spain Beat Argentina To Win FIFA World Cup 2026 Title
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World Champions! Ferran Torres Strikes Extra-Time Goal As Spain Beat Argentina To Win FIFA World Cup 2026 Title

Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final as Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in a dramatic clash at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Spain dominated from start to finish but couldn't get on the scoresheet in regulation time. Enzo Fernandez was sent off in the dying stages with Spain making most of the advantage with an extra time winner.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, July 20, 2026, 03:46 AM IST
World Champions! Ferran Torres Strikes Extra-Time Goal As Spain Beat Argentina To Win FIFA World Cup 2026 Title

Substitute Ferran Torres scored a dramatic extra-time winner as Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 to lift the FIFA World Cup. Torres struck in the 106th minute to finally break Argentina's resistance after an intense and hard-fought final. The victory also made Spain the first nation to simultaneously hold the men's and women's FIFA World Cup titles.

Spain dominated the contest from the opening whistle, controlling possession and creating the vast majority of the chances. La Roja registered 15 shots in regulation time compared to Argentina's none and earned nine corners while their opponents managed just one. Despite the one-sided statistics, Argentina defended resolutely to force the match into extra time.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez produced a series of outstanding saves to keep his side in the contest. His finest moment came when he denied Lamine Yamal's curling free-kick from around 22 yards, diving to his right for his 10th save of the afternoon, the most ever recorded in a World Cup final. The crucial stop ensured the match remained scoreless at the end of regulation.

Argentina's task became even more difficult in second-half stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez was sent off after receiving his second yellow card. The midfielder was dismissed for a reckless challenge that sent Spain defender Pau Cubarsi tumbling through the air. Reduced to 10 men, the defending champions were forced to play the entirety of extra time at a numerical disadvantage.

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Spain eventually found the breakthrough at the start of the second period of extra time. A bouncing ball inside the penalty area fell kindly to Torres, who reacted quickly to smash a left-footed effort beneath the crossbar and into the net. The goal proved decisive as Spain held firm in the closing stages to secure their first men's World Cup title since 2010 and complete a historic double alongside their reigning women's world champions.

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