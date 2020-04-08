UFC's Dana White is 'not afraid' of coronavirus scare, compares himself with WWE's Vince McMahon

UFC President Dana White, who is only two days away from putting up the 'baddest card ever' at UFC 249, showed signs of going on with the business, despite the pandemic that has brought all of sporting events to a standstill.
What drove Dana go on with the show?
"I’m ready to get back. I think a lot of other people are ready to get back. Everybody is afraid to be first. Realistically, the only guy who is not afraid right now is me," he said.
"And Vince McMahon," he added, drawing comparisons.
"I mean, Vince McMahon hasn’t skipped a beat. But what he did was, he found solutions. He found ways to get rid of the crowd. And I’m sure he is doing everything in his power, too, to make sure his guys are safe.”
WWE recently held its latest edition WrestleMania, the 'grandest' of all PPVs, but behind closed doors.
UFC 249 fight card --
Main card
Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for interim lightweight championship
Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas; Strawweight
Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro; Heavyweight
Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price; Welterweight
Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar; Featherweight
Prelims
Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik; Heavyweight
Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza; Middleweight
Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales; Lightweight
Marlon Vera vs. Ray Borg; Bantamweight
Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy; Lightweight
Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras; Bantamweight
Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey; Light heavyweight
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)