UFC's Dana White is 'not afraid' of coronavirus scare, compares himself with WWE's Vince McMahon

UFC President Dana White, who is only two days away from putting up the 'baddest card ever' at UFC 249, showed signs of going on with the business, despite the pandemic that has brought all of sporting events to a standstill.

What drove Dana go on with the show?

"I’m ready to get back. I think a lot of other people are ready to get back. Everybody is afraid to be first. Realistically, the only guy who is not afraid right now is me," he said.

"And Vince McMahon," he added, drawing comparisons.

"I mean, Vince McMahon hasn’t skipped a beat. But what he did was, he found solutions. He found ways to get rid of the crowd. And I’m sure he is doing everything in his power, too, to make sure his guys are safe.”

WWE recently held its latest edition WrestleMania, the 'grandest' of all PPVs, but behind closed doors.

UFC 249 fight card --

Main card

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for interim lightweight championship

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas; Strawweight

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro; Heavyweight

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price; Welterweight

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar; Featherweight

Prelims

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik; Heavyweight

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza; Middleweight

Alexander Hernandez vs. Omar Morales; Lightweight

Marlon Vera vs. Ray Borg; Bantamweight

Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy; Lightweight

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras; Bantamweight

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey; Light heavyweight