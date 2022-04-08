UEFA charge Atletico Madrid fans over alleged Nazi salutes

Atletico Madrid was charged by UEFA on Friday after a fan was filmed apparently making Nazi salutes at a Champions League game.

The club was charged with "discriminatory behaviour" and for fans throwing objects during Atletico's 1-0 loss at Manchester City on Tuesday.

UEFA disciplinary rules hold clubs responsible for fan misconduct inside stadiums. No timetable was given for a verdict.

Atletico hosts the second leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 08:49 PM IST