UEFA charge Atletico Madrid fans over alleged Nazi salutes

Atletico Madrid was charged by UEFA on Friday after a fan was filmed apparently making Nazi salutes at a Champions League game.
The club was charged with "discriminatory behaviour" and for fans throwing objects during Atletico's 1-0 loss at Manchester City on Tuesday.
UEFA disciplinary rules hold clubs responsible for fan misconduct inside stadiums. No timetable was given for a verdict.
Atletico hosts the second leg of the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
ALSO READUEFA Champions League: Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne star as Manchester City penetrate Atletico's...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
Advertisement